Jason Momoa bids goodbye to signature beard

"Aquaman" star has bid farewell to his signature after seven years of not shaving, and it's all for a good cause.

The has filmed himself ditching his thick for the first time since 2012, after growing the to play a number of on-screen roles, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Goodbye Drogo, Aquaman, Declan, (and) Baba," he captioned the clip, referencing his respective characters from "Game of Thrones", the DC Comics blockbuster, and TV series "Frontier" and "See".

"I'm this beast off, it's time to make a change."

Reflecting on his new appearance, which revealed his chiseled jawline, he quipped: "Looks pretty good!"

The grooming video was uploaded on YouTube as part of Momoa's collaboration with officials at the to promote a new line of canned water, which is made of "100 per cent recyclable" aluminum.

The aim of the shoot was to encourage fans to make a major change in their lives and become more environmentally friendly.

"I just want to do this to bring awareness because are killing our planet and I think we have a solution. I don't want to b**ch about it (but) there's only one thing that will really help our planet and save our planet - as long as we recycle - and that's aluminum."

"About 75 per cent of all aluminum that's ever been used is still in use today. And it's 100 per cent recyclable. You drink the can and in about 60 days, it'll be back. One hundred per cent. Infinitely recyclable," he said.

Momoa said he has been working on the passion project for the last two months, so he can set an example to friends, fans and family and do his part to clean up the oceans, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It's just water but I feel good about it. I know I'm going to recycle this and I know that we can recycle it. So please, please. There's a change coming. Aluminum. We got to get rid of these plastic water bottles.

"Aquaman's trying to do the best he can. For your kids, for my kids, for the world. Clean up the oceans, clean up the land," the added.

--IANS

dc/rb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)