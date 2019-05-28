Miley Cyrus confirms 'She Is Coming' on Friday

Breaking all the suspense, has confirmed that she will release her new music album 'She is Coming' this Friday in the form of an extended play featuring several new tracks.

According to Weekly, the pop star also revealed the black-and-white cover art for the EP, which sees the 26-year-old posing in a crop top with the words "Never mind the bollocks" splashed across the front.

Posting the cover art on her Instagram, the wrote, "SHE IS COMING, 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence."

The announcement comes after Cyrus performed three new at 1's Big Weekend show Saturday in the United Kingdom, including 'Mother's Daughter,' 'Dream,' and an electronic-infused banger titled 'Cattitude,' in which she references the alleged Cardi B/ feud by rapping "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

Cyrus previously teased her fans with various 'She Is Coming' teasers on after unveiling a snippet of a new song called 'Bad Karma' in a video filmed as she and husband made their way to the 2019 Met Gala on May 6.

The EP will mark Cyrus' first collection of new music since 2017's full-length album 'Younger Now', which spawned the top-10 hit 'Malibu' and reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to working on her new project, the also appeared in several television projects in recent months. In February, she went undercover as a boy to surprise the RuPaul's Drag Race Werk Room show during the Emmy-winning reality competition's season 11 premiere, and is next set to appear on a season 5 episode of Netflix's popular sci-fi series 'Black Mirror.

