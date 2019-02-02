Javier Bardem to join 'Dune' reboot?

Javier is in negotiations to join the A-list ensemble of Legendary's 'Dune'

If negotiations go through, he will board a cast that already includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, with and Zendaya also in talks to join, reported Variety.

According to reports, Bardem will play Stilgar, the of a tribe that helps Chalamet's character.

Filmmaker is directing and co-writing the script with and

The film is based on Frank Herbert's 2016 novel. Set in the future, the story revolves around (lead character), whose family assumes control of the desert planet 'Arrakis' and who later fights to restore his family's reign over the region. The story is a combination of themes like politics, religion, and man's relationship with nature.

