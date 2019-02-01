Jennifer Hudson all set to perform at 2019 Oscars

Brace yourselves for one unforgettable performance by American Jennifer Hudson, who is all set to take the stage by fire at

will be performing her Oscar-nominated song 'I'll Fight' from the documentary 'RBG' at on February 24.

As the excitement for the award ceremony continues, The Academy announced on their handle recently that will be singing on stage inside the Dolby Theatre.

"Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song 'I'll Fight' on the #Oscars! 2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day," The Academy shared.

The track is featured in the documentary titled 'RBG'. It has also been nominated for Best Original Song alongside songs featured in 'A Star Is Born', 'Black Panther', 'Mary Poppins Returns' and 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs', reported E! Online.

Hudson's performance marks the first official confirmation of any song from the best original song category being performed at This news comes after Variety reported on January 24 that the Academy was looking at limiting the number of songs to be performed at the award night to just two songs - those two being the popular hits, Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' and and SZA's 'All the Stars'.

Performances by and Lamar have yet to be confirmed by the Academy, although they're expected to perform as well.

Earlier in 2007, received the award for Best for her portrayal of Effie White in 'Dreamgirls'. Her acceptance speech earned her praises from both critics and viewers.

"I just have to take this moment in. I cannot believe this. Look what God can do. If my grandmother was here to see me now. She was my biggest inspiration for everything because she was a and she had the passion for it but she never had the chance and that was the thing that pushed me forward to continue," she shared during her speech.

Hudson concluded, "I thank you all for helping me keep the faith even when I didn't believe."

Hudson also delivered an epic performance on a medley of 'Dreamgirls' songs with Beyonce and

Three records from the film were nominated for Best Original Song including 'Love You I Do', 'Listen' and 'Patience'.

