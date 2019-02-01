Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl participates in daughter Alisha's sports day

Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman loudly cheering her daughter Alisah's sports day event is among the cutest thing you can across on the

Sushmita, on Friday shared a video on her page when Rohman can be seen rooting for Alisha as the nine-year-old nears the finish line of the 100-meter race at her school.

"What a man! Better yet, that's my man! Rohman wins the 100 mts gold (by a mile) for in the father's race! What a day I am having! Thank you maa for capturing this moment & the cheering of course! I am so happy & proud of my little shona & my Rooh!" she wrote in the caption.

This is not the first time the has made her love for her boyfriend public. The two have been indulging in some tasteful social media for a while now.

In January, the diva even posted a video in which she can be seen teaching 'I Love You' to beau Rohman in different languages.

The duo met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since.

From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending some time with Sen's daughters, and Alisah, to training together, the duo has never failed to impress fans.

