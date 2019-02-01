JUST IN
Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl participates in daughter Alisha's sports day

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl loudly cheering her daughter Alisah's sports day event is among the cutest thing you can across on the internet today.

Sushmita, on Friday shared a video on her Instagram page when Rohman can be seen rooting for Alisha as the nine-year-old nears the finish line of the 100-meter race at her school.

"What a man! Better yet, that's my man! Rohman shawl wins the 100 mts gold (by a mile) for Alisah in the father's race! What a day I am having! Thank you maa for capturing this moment & the cheering of course! I am so happy & proud of my little shona & my Rooh!" she wrote in the caption.

This is not the first time the actor has made her love for her boyfriend public. The two have been indulging in some tasteful social media PDA for a while now.

In January, the diva even posted a video in which she can be seen teaching 'I Love You' to beau Rohman Shawl in different languages.

The duo met at a fashion show and the couple has been romancing each other ever since.

From celebrating each other's birthdays with their families to Rohman spending some time with Sen's daughters, Renee and Alisah, to training together, the duo has never failed to impress fans.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 23:35 IST

