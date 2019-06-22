JUST IN
Business Standard

JCB operator dies during construction work on Kailash-Mansarovar road

ANI  |  General News 

One JCB machine operator died on Saturday after the vehicle met with an accident in Tavaghat, Dharchula.

The incident happened when the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) was carrying out construction work on Kailash-Mansarovar road.

After four hours of intense effort, the police and army forces along with the GREF workers were able to retrieve the body.

Traffic movement on Kailash Mansarovar road was halted.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 17:26 IST

