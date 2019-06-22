DM seeks report after human skeletons found behind SKMCH in Muzaffarpur

A report has been sought by (DM) Ranjan Ghosh from the authorities concerned after human skeletons were recovered from behind the building of and Hospital (SKMCH) here on Saturday.

The state's has also given the order for an investigation into the matter. As many as 108 people have died due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) at SKMCH so far, which is grappling with the influx of AES cases for want of facilities and other necessary wherewithal.

The total toll due to the vector-borne disease mounted to 128 on Saturday.

An investigation team of SKMCH accompanied by policemen visited the spot on Saturday. According to sources, one or two of bodies were found to be charred, while many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area.

Sona Prasad Singh, SHO Ahiyapur, said: "The investigation suggests that unclaimed bodies are burnt here. Further probe is on to establish any foul play in this regard."

As per the norms, when a hospital receives a body, it has to immediately contact the nearest police station and file a report in this connection. The corpse has to be kept in the post-mortem examination room for 72 hours after the report is filed.

"If no family member arrives for the identification of the body within 72 hours, it is the duty of the post-mortem examination department of the hospital to bury or burn the body following the stipulated procedure," said SKMC Dr SK Shahi.

