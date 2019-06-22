Ailing Lalu won't be shifted to jail anytime soon

RJD is unlikely to be shifted to the jail any time soon as, according to his doctor, his several organs are not functioning as required.

"His kidney is working with 85 per cent and heart 50 per cent capacity and heart rate has been irregular. He is being given as many as 18 medicines in a day. He has that he can survive on medicines only," doctor D K Jha said when asked whether he is in a condition to be shifted in jail.

was sentenced to jail on charges of corruption and has been undergoing treatment at the city-based hospital.

The hospital administration has forbidden him from eating mangoes on ground of increased sugar level in the jailed politician's blood.

Earlier, he was allowed to eat one mango in a day but doctors had to put a complete restriction on the from taking the seasonal fruit.

Lalu's elder son visited him earlier it the day and presented with a copy with the Bhagavad Gita.

Sevaral political leaders have been visiting the ailing RJD RJD's unit and former Ranchi and were among others who met Yadav.

As per the directions from the jail authorities, only three visitors are allowed to meet every Saturday with "prior approval".

After being convicted in the multi-crore cases, Yadav was sent to the on December 23, 2017. He has been receiving treatment at the hospital since August 2018.

