Bihar BJP leaders observe moment of silence over AES deaths

Senior BJP leaders on Saturday observed a moment of silence at the party headquarters in to mourn the deaths of children due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in

BJP General Secretary Ramlal, Union for Health and Family Welfare Ashwani Kumar Chaubey, Sushil Kumar Modi, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Nand Kishor Yadav, state BJP and were among the leaders present at the headquarters.

So far, as many as 128 children have died due to the vector-borne disease in the state, including 108 children at and Hospital and 20 children at in district.

The meeting was conducted at the arrival of BJP in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)