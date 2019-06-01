Jennifer Aniston opens up about her February emergency plane landing

The 'Friends' star has opened up about the details of her emergency plane landing which happened in February. The also recalled the funny reply that texted his wife during the incident.

"It was one of those things that on the take-off, on the taxi, we heard an explosion, which sounded like a pothole if it was a car big enough to go over the It was that loud," quoted as saying on the show on Thursday.

On board were Aniston's pals including her 'Friends' co-star and Kimmel's wife

She continued to say that the only person to notice the sound was Cox's father who was a pilot. However, no problem was reported while they were on the runway, so they believed that everything was alright.

During the show, spoke of the actor's 50th birthday which included the flight that made an emergency landing. was travelling to on a private plane.

Recalling the day, Aniston said, "We take off and two hours in, the flight attendant comes over to me and she says, 'The pilots would like to talk to you.'"

The 'Just Go With It' sent her friend as she had "a real fear of flying."

She continued, "Then 10 minutes later, she comes out and says, 'Well, we've turned around. We're actually going back to They think we've - they've found some debris from a wheel on the runway. They think it's from our plane."

After this discovery, everyone on the plane started texting their families, added Aniston.

Acquiescing to it, Kimmel said, "I was one of them, too. I'm on Google, looking up things, can you land without a tire?"

Pulling out her phone, Aniston showed Kimmel's response to his wife Molly, "This is the loving response that Molly got when she said, 'Jimmy, I love you and I love Jane, and you've always been an incredible husband.'"

"I just signed up for tinder but I PROMISE not to activate it until we know what's what," Kimmel replied. Aniston also added that the text had a shirtless picture of Kimmel in a backward baseball cap.

Cox also told about the emergency landing in an interview given to Extra, a news magazine, in February.

Aniston with the group had departed for Cabo San Lucas and was flying in the Mexican airspace, reportedly, when the crew decided that landing won't be safe at that time. The plane was redirected to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)