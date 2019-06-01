Jenelle Evans and David Eason join therapy session to regain their kids' custody

After losing the of their three kids, Evans and are making efforts to regain the

The couple has signed up for marriage counselling, along with parenting classes. Going an extra mile, Eason is looking forward to a psych evaluation test to find the cause of his anger, TMZ reported.

On Wednesday, a ruled out the verdict that the couple will not regain the of their kids.

An insider close to Evans told E- News that, "A temporarily ruled that the 'Teen Mom 2' star will not regain custody of her three children Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2."

" was stunned that the did not give her back the kids. They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers," the insider added.

For now, holds the custody of (9) and (2). E! News quoted her as saying, "Of course I would like for to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first."

For Eason's eldest daughter (11), the custody lies with his ex-wife

These custody hearings got started when Jenelle's 4-year-old son told his school counsellors about the alleged murder of their family pet, a source previously shared.

Child Protective Services then removed from their home.

At the time, Jenelle told E-News that, "During this difficult time, I am focused on getting back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back."

Earlier, Eason killed their French bulldog, Nugget after he bit their two-year-old However, Evans has no plans to separate from her husband.

