Jharkhand: 11 Jawans injured in IED blast, airlifted to Ranchi

Eleven police personnel were injured in an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) blast triggered in the wee hours of Tuesday morning here in Kuchai area of Saraikella. All the injured have been airlifted for Ranchi in the morning at 6.52 am.

The incident occurred when the troops of 209 of CRPF and police were out on special joint operations. Among the injured, 8 personnel are of CoBRA while 3 of Police.

Further, details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)