Chhattisgarh's Raipur facing water crisis; people travel far to fulfill daily needs

With temperatures constantly on the rise, parts of the state's capital are facing crisis and people living in such areas are bound to travel far or wait in long queues to fulfill their daily needs.

The citizens said they "travel far or wait in large queues to fulfill their daily requirement" as even water tankers aren't being provided.

"Water crisis is mainly due to lowering ground water level. We're working on water recharging through water harvesting; also trying to connect all houses with piped through Amrit Mission," said

"Deploying water tankers as an alternative," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)