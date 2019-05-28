Surat fire tragedy: Municipal Corporation issues notices to over 3,000 building failing security norms

In the aftermath of the fire tragedy, the Municipal Corporation issued "notices or sealed 3,000-3,500 buildings" across the city which does not have installed.

"We have issued notices to all those buildings where needs to be installed. We started this work on May 25 and have so far issued notices or sealed 3,000-3,500 buildings," told ANI here.

This comes days after a blaze ripped through a coaching center located in in Surat's Sarthana area last week, killing at least 20 people, mostly students, and injuring many others.

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno on May 24. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot. As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies were found. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

ordered an investigation and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)