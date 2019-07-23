JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Karnataka trust vote put off again, speaker sets Tuesday 6 pm deadline for trust vote

Man takes shelter in house after being chased by dog, killed on suspicion of being thief, 5 held
Business Standard

Jharkhand: 8 arrested for killing 4 for practicising witchcraft in Gumla

ANI  |  General News 

Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of four persons who allegedly practised witchcraft here in Gumla.

"Around 16 suspects have been identified and 8 of them were arrested. We are organizing workshops to create awareness among people against witchcraft," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Gumla, Anjani Kumar Jha.

Four elderly members of three different families were brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Siskari area here in the wee hours of Sunday allegedly over their involvement in witchcraft.

The deceased have been identified as Suna Uraav (65), Fagin Devi (62), Chapa Bhagat (62) and his wife Peeri Devi (60).

According to the locals, 10-12 people came with their faces covered between 1 and 3 am, dragged the victims out of their houses and killed them.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 04:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU