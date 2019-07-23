Jharkhand: 8 arrested for killing 4 for practicising witchcraft in Gumla

Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of four persons who allegedly practised witchcraft here in Gumla.

"Around 16 suspects have been identified and 8 of them were arrested. We are organizing workshops to create awareness among people against witchcraft," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Gumla, Anjani Kumar Jha.

Four elderly members of three different families were brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Siskari area here in the wee hours of Sunday allegedly over their involvement in witchcraft.

The deceased have been identified as Suna Uraav (65), Fagin Devi (62), Chapa Bhagat (62) and his wife Peeri Devi (60).

According to the locals, 10-12 people came with their faces covered between 1 and 3 am, dragged the victims out of their houses and killed them.

