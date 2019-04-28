Jharkhand: Amid tight security, Naxal-affected Palamu gears up for LS polls

Palamu, a naxal-affected belt in where conducting elections is a task, is all set to go for polls along with two other constituencies in the state on Monday.

Polling staff are being sent to 1995 booths in the constituency. The staff members have expressed a mixed feeling of fear and confidence.

Anayetullah Khan, a polling staff member, told ANI that sense of fear still prevails in the hearts of polling officers.

"My wife didn't want me to go in such area. She seemed angry and worried when I was leaving for duty this morning. I consoled her and made her feel comfortable," he said.

Another person sharing his apprehensions said, his family heard about Naxals attacking polling booths and was scared that anything untoward might happen.

However, the administration claims that elaborate security arrangements have been made to secure the booths and safety of the polling officers.

"We have made all necessary arrangements. Three-tier security is deployed. In remote areas, we have sent the staff by chopper," said NK Gupta, SDO

Out of 1995 booths in whole constituency, seven are vulnerable, 338 are categorised hypersensitive and 847 are sensitive.

will go for polls in the fourth phase of the elections. The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)