Fani likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Fani, which has been strengthening in south-east Bay of Bengal, is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

Fani is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 and thereafter recurve towards northeast gradually.

"Cyclonic Storm 'FANI' lay centred at 0530 hrs over southeast and neighbourhood, about 745 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 1050 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1230 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), a bulletin by the (IMD) said.

Gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is prevailing over south-east and adjoining areas.

"It is very likely to become 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph from the evening of April 28 over the same area, 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph over south-west from morning of April 30, and 155-165 kmph gusting to 175 kmph over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Coasts from the evening of May 1," the IMD said.

The wind speed is likely to decrease gradually thereafter with gale wind speed reaching 130-140 kmph gusting to 150 kmph over west-central Bay of Bengal off Coast on May 3.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rains at isolated places are very likely over on April 29 and 30. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at few places over north coastal and coastal on April 29 and 30, the IMD said.

"Sea conditions very likely to be rough to very rough along and off Puducherry, and south from April 29 to May 1 and west-central Bay of Bengal off on May 2," it added.

"The fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, over Southwest Bay of Bengal and off coast on April 28, southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off Sri Lanka, Puducherry, and south from April 29 to May 1 and west-central Bay of Bengal off on May 2," the IMD further said.

The agency said that those fishermen who are still venturing into the sea areas are advised to return to the coast by today.

On Thursday, the IMD had issued a 'red alert' for Tamil Nadu on April 30 and May 1.

experts have predicted that Tamil Nadu coast, including Chennai, and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rainfall from April 30 for three days. will also receive rainfall.

