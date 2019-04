A massive fire broke out in a godown after a CNG fitted car parked in the premises exploded, killing one person and injuring five others.

The incident happened on Sunday night in the Kadipur industrial area here.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Further investigation is underway.

