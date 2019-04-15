UP: Minor boys rape 4-year-old girl, nabbed

A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys in Chavni area of district, the police said on Sunday.

of Police Pankaj said: "Two boys have raped a 4-year-old girl of their village. The case is filed on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's mother. The medical examination of the girl has been done."

"Both accused have been arrested and presented before Court. Strict action will be taken against accused," he added.

According to the victim's family, the girl was playing outside her house when two boys, belonging to the same village, convinced her to go with them near a brick kiln and allegedly raped her.

The accused left the child bleeding and fled the spot. Later, locals informed the police and the girl was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

