Miffed with lack of facilities, locals of this Bihar village threaten to boycott polls

(Bihar) [India], Apr 15 (ANI): Lack of basic amenities and unfulfilled promises by the government has forced electorates of Bihar's Thatha village to boycott the ongoing

Residents of the village told ANI that neither the district administration nor any has paid heed to their demands in the last five years.

Surrounded by on three sides, the village in district has a single road which connects it to the rest of the state. However, none of the residents wish to travel by it as the condition of the road is dilapidated, thereby forcing them to travel by boat.

Protesting the apathy, locals of the village have decided to stay away from voting.

A Thatha resident Geeta Devi said: "There is no medical facility in the village, and to reach the nearby hospital, one must catch a boat before 8 pm. Similarly, pregnant women and students of the village suffer in the absence of a road. The entire village would boycott polls unless they are provided with a bridge or a road."

"Pehle raasta, phir vote (First road, then vote)," she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, a student whose school is situated across the river said, "The road is in bad condition that is why we use the boat. I often get late to school. There is no other way. The government is doing nothing to fix this".

The entire episode also adds to the woes of the lone boatman of the village, as he claims to be travelling at least 200 times a day, back and forth.

goes to polls in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)