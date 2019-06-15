IMA Jewels case: SIT conducts searches at residences of all accused

Six teams of Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by government on Saturday conducted searches at the residences of accused persons in Govind Pura, Nagar, Tasker town and in connection with case.

The teams retrieved documents during the searches.

was arrested by the SIT in connection with the Ponzi scam in Bengaluru on Thursday. Khan, a resident of Frazer town, has been the of IMA for many years.

According to an immigration form, the main accused, founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan, has flown to on June 8. As per SIT, efforts are being made to nab Khan.

The 11-member SIT headed by DIG BR Ravikanthe Gowda was formed by the government to probe the alleged fraud by the firm, which has an estimated Rs 200 crore investment of Muslim women alone.

The SIT, which is a part of Police, on Wednesday, arrested 7 directors of different entities linked to Mansoor Khan, who is accused of allegedly perpetrating financial fraud in Bengaluru. The accused directors are - Nizamuddin, Nasir Hussain, Naveed Ahmed, Arshad Khan, Wasim, Ansar Pasha and

The police confirmed that over 25, 000 complaints have been filed so far against the company.

It is alleged that IMA Jewels, with Muslims as its prime investors, has not paid interests on investments for the last three months.

Accused disappeared after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was "harassment" by some politicians and rowdies.

IMA founder Khan, in the said audio clip sent to investors, alleged that rebel MLA had taken Rs 400 crore and was not paying back. He has, however, refuted the allegation and termed it a "total conspiracy."

Currently, shops of IMA Jewels in Nagar are closed.

