JNU student found hanging from ceiling fan inside campus

A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room inside the university premises, said police on Friday.
The police came to know about the incident when a professor called the police informing them that he has received a suicide note on his e-mail.
The student has been identified as Rishi Joshua Thomas, who was a student of MA second year at the School of Languages, JNU.
Police reached the School of Language after contacting the caller. In the basement of the library, one room was locked from inside.
On knocking no one responded. When seen from the window, a boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The door was broke open. He was rushed to the university health centre where doctors declared Thomas dead.
The body of Thomas has been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Relatives have been informed. His cousin brother Mathew Varghese has reached the JNU. Police said a case has been registered in this regard. Further probe is on.
