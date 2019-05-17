JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Action will be taken on Godse remark issue: Amit Shah

Genes responsible for fainting identified
Business Standard

JNU student found hanging from ceiling fan inside campus

ANI  |  General News 

A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room inside the university premises, said police on Friday.

The police came to know about the incident when a professor called the police informing them that he has received a suicide note on his e-mail.

The student has been identified as Rishi Joshua Thomas, who was a student of MA second year at the School of Languages, JNU.

Police reached the School of Language after contacting the caller. In the basement of the library, one room was locked from inside.

On knocking no one responded. When seen from the window, a boy was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The door was broke open. He was rushed to the university health centre where doctors declared Thomas dead.

The body of Thomas has been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Relatives have been informed. His cousin brother Mathew Varghese has reached the JNU. Police said a case has been registered in this regard. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 18:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements