Rain hits Delhi, brings mercury down

Light rains hit Delhi and adjoining areas on Friday evening bringing relief from the sweltering heat.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds over Delhi and its adjoining areas of, Hisar, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Panipat, Kosli, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Rewari, Bawal, Manesar Ghaziabad, Noida, Hodal, Mahendragarh.
There was a sudden spell of rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh today.
The weather department has warned of hail precipitation over and nearby areas of Meerut, Modinagar, Loni, Khair and isolated places of Delhi.
Rainfall has also been predicted for many places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.
All states in the North-eastern region too are likely to receive rainfall today.
