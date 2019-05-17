Not correct to link terror with religion: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

-
Disapproving the 'first Hindu terrorist' remark made by Kamal Haasan on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Friday said that it was not correct to link terror with religion.
She said that everyone should shun this apprehension that a terror group is linked to a particular religion.
"The whole world believes that main terror groups are linked to religion. This is not right. It is not correct to link religion with terror because both are completely different," Sidhu told ANI.
Haasan, the chief of Tamil Nadu-based Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, had courted controversy recently by referring to Godse as the "first Hindu terrorist in independent India."
"I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I am saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist in independent India is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse," Haasan had said while campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi assembly constituency on May 12.
Haasan's comment drew flak from the BJP leaders and Hindu outfits.
Later, while issuing a clarification over his remark, Haasan had said, "I have said the same thing before. It's not the first time but it's been blown out of proportion."
The actor-turned-politician said that every religion has its own terrorists and one cannot claim oneself as "sanctimonious," adding that "history has shown that all religions have their extremists.
