Not correct to link terror with religion: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Disapproving the 'first Hindu terrorist' remark made by on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, on Friday said that it was not correct to link terror with religion.

She said that everyone should shun this apprehension that a terror group is linked to a particular religion.

"The whole world believes that main terror groups are linked to religion. This is not right. It is not correct to link religion with terror because both are completely different," Sidhu told ANI.

Haasan, the of Tamil Nadu-based Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, had courted controversy recently by referring to as the "first Hindu terrorist in independent "

"I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I am saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist in independent is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse," Haasan had said while campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi assembly constituency on May 12.

Haasan's comment drew flak from the BJP leaders and Hindu outfits.

Later, while issuing a clarification over his remark, Haasan had said, "I have said the same thing before. It's not the first time but it's been blown out of proportion."

The said that every religion has its own terrorists and one cannot claim oneself as "sanctimonious," adding that "history has shown that all religions have their extremists.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)