Don't vote for those who speak against country, says Sadhvi Pragya

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi has said that the people should not vote for those, who speak against the nation.

"This is Any person who has a sense of tolerance can live here without being discriminated. If you go to or Britain, they do not tolerate those who speak against the country," said Pragya while campaigning for BJP candidate on Thursday.

"But here in the people even give votes to those, who speak against the nation. People should change their mind this time...People should not vote for the 'Tukde Tukde' gang," she said.

She said: "Will you defeat terrorism in Will you teach a lesson to those who honour terrorists?"

The last phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 19 when eight seats in will also go to polls. The result will be announced on May 23.

