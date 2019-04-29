Jodhpur Collector denies reports of bogus voting

District Collector on Monday denied any instance of voting and termed as "fake news" that a report was sought by the state's (CEO) from him.

"No report was sought directly. The report was sought on a news clipping. No complaint was received in any of our control offices from anyone. This is fake news," Rajpurohit told ANI.

Meanwhile, sitting raised an objection against candidate for using a symbol on his car, saying that it could influence voters.

Speaking about Shekhawat's complaint, Rajpurohit said: "Whenever we came across complaints from polling agents or candidates, we have verified them quickly. Almost all were found to be incorrect."

"There is a rule that you cannot bring any campaign material within 200 metres of a polling station. If there were any complaints related to this, we swiftly acted and removed the campaign material," he said.

Polling is currently underway in 13 out of 25 parliamentary seats in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)