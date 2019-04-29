Jodhpur Collector denies reports of bogus voting

Jodhpur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit on Monday denied any instance of bogus voting and termed as "fake news" that a report was sought by the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) from him.
"No report was sought directly. The report was sought on a news clipping. No complaint was received in any of our control offices from anyone. This is fake news," Rajpurohit told ANI.
Meanwhile, sitting BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat raised an objection against Congress candidate Vaibhav Gehlot for using a Congress symbol on his car, saying that it could influence voters.
Speaking about Shekhawat's complaint, Rajpurohit said: "Whenever we came across complaints from polling agents or candidates, we have verified them quickly. Almost all were found to be incorrect."
"There is a rule that you cannot bring any campaign material within 200 metres of a polling station. If there were any complaints related to this, we swiftly acted and removed the campaign material," he said.
Polling is currently underway in 13 out of 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU