Odisha review preparedness in wake of impending 'Fani' cyclone

In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'Fani,' has directed the (OSDMA) to keep a close watch over the situation and has asked concerned departments to stay prepared to deal with any challenge.

In an emergency meeting of the officials chaired by Aditya Prasad Padhi, (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi presented the action points and outlined the issues for discussion. Possibility of the cyclonic storm 'Fani' hitting Odisha coast figured prominently in the meeting.

The has directed to keep ready the cyclone and flood shelters in coastal areas with all necessary emergency equipment and materials. The Health and Family Welfare and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare departments have also been asked to keep stock of the essential medicines and in district headquarters.

According to an official statement, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Departments have also been asked to ensure the supply of drinking water as per the necessity in the marooned areas.

Sethi informed the meeting that the cyclone 'Fani,' currently over south-west adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean, would take shape of a very severe cyclonic storm by April 30 and further intensify to an extremely severe cyclonic storm by the morning of May 2.

As per available readings, the cyclone is shifting its original track and coming closer to the coast. Originally it was predicted that the cyclone would move inside the sea.

As per the latest message, because of the cyclone, there may be 40 to 50 km of wind per hour along with rainfall in coastal districts of Odisha from morning hours of May 2 which may increase further. As of now, the has indicated the track of the cyclone up to May 4.

"The forecast shows that the cyclone Fani will pass near the coast. The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea during the period," said

The Chief Secretary said that the state has strengthened its preparedness for cyclone, flood and disasters. He said that the number of Disaster (ODRAF) units has been increased to 20 from 10 and all the 20 units are now fully functional with the necessary equipment. Apart from that 12 units of NDRF team are also available in the State.

The government informed that there are 879 multipurpose cyclone shelters in the costal belt and all the shelters are in readiness. These shelters can accommodate about one million persons during the cyclone and flood.

A total of 252 power boats in working condition have been placed with different Collectors. The Fire Stations have been equipped with required search and and the First Responder Teams have been trained for rescue and relief operation.

The conditions of the sea are likely to be very rough along and off Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and south coasts till May 3. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas in these coastal areas.

