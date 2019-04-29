Cyclone 'Fani' forces IAF to postpone BrahMos testfiring

In view of the cyclone storm 'Fani,' the (IAF) and Aerospace have put on hold the testfire of the air-launched version of supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 combat

The air-launched version of the was to be testfired by the over southern this week for giving a homegrown weapon system to the force for carrying out Balakot-type air strikes.

"The testfire has been postponed due to the cyclone storm 'Fani' for the moment but we will be doing it soon," government sources said here.

The cyclonic storm 'Fani' on Monday morning was located at 880 km of South-East of Chennai and it will continue to move North-West and change its path to North-East from Wednesday.

The cyclone is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday.

Seeking to further bolster its ability to destroy major ground targets, the IAF and DRDO are planning to testfire the air-launched version of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile from a combat

Sources in the IAF say that they are very keen for a fast track development of the 290-km strike range missile which can destroy targets on the ground and can be used for Balakot-type air strikes where the planes won't even have to cross enemy borders for the hit.

During Balakot airstrikes, the IAF had used the Spice-2000 bombs launched from a fighter for striking Jaish targets in Balakot town of

With the availability of a BrahMos developed by DRDO, the IAF would be able to destroy similar targets from at least 150 km inside Indian territory.

