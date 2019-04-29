German bakery blast case: Charges framed against Yasin Bhatkal

-
ALSO READ
Charges framed against Yasin Bhatkal in German Bakery blast case
German Bakery blast: SC admits appeals against Bombay HC order
Pulwama terror attack suspect nabbed in Pune
One dead, 32 injured in grenade attack in Jammu bus stand; man with Hizb links held
Bihar, Maharashtra ATS arrest one person in Pune for links with Islamic State Bangladesh
-
A sessions court on Monday framed charges against Indian Mujahideen (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal in connection with the 2010 Pune German Bakery blast case.
The court has framed charges against Bhatkal under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), IPC and Explosive Substances Act, 1908.
Yasin Bhatkal has been already convicted and awarded death sentence in 2013 Hyderabad twin blast case. He is also an accused in many other cases having terror links.
He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2013 in multiple cases of terror links. A notice was issued to Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) asking them to produce Yasin Bhatkal in court after he was not presented since long despite multiple warnings.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU