German bakery blast case: Charges framed against Yasin Bhatkal

A sessions court on Monday framed charges against (IM) Bhatkal in connection with the 2010 German Bakery blast case.

The court has framed charges against Bhatkal under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), IPC and Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Bhatkal has been already convicted and awarded death sentence in 2013 twin blast case. He is also an accused in many other cases having terror links.

He was arrested by the Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2013 in multiple cases of terror links. A notice was issued to Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) asking them to produce Bhatkal in court after he was not presented since long despite multiple warnings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)