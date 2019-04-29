BJP files complaint against Kejriwal's wife for possessing two voter IDs

unit on Monday filed a criminal complaint in Court against Arvind Kejriwal's wife for allegedly possessing two voter identification cards.

"Sunita Kejriwal's one ID is from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad Parliamentary constituency, the other is from Chandni Chowk," Khurana alleged in his complaint.

Khurana, however, took to the to claim that has three voter IDs, including one from Bengal. "Can u please explain @ArvindKejriwal why your wife is having 3 voter IDs with her? 1 from Delhi, 1 from UP and 1 from Bengal. Before pointing finger on other, first, you should come clean," he stated in a tweet.

"It has come to the notice of the complainant from the web site of the that the accused has registered her name in the Electoral roll at two different places," Khurana said in the complaint.

Khurana also accused Sunita of "deliberately" and "intentionally" maintaining her name at two different places in order to "wrongfully give advantage" to the in which her husband is the convener.

"She did not remove her name to cause benefit to herself, her husband and her political party," it further read.

The complainant further sought action against the accused under Section 17 read with section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (RPA) and Section 417 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, in the interest of justice.

Section 17 of RPA states that no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency and its violation is a criminal offence punishable with maximum one year imprisonment, while Section 31 of RPA mentions that making false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison.

