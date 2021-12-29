President Joe Biden revokes southern Africa travel restrictions

-
ALSO READ
Amid threat of new Covid strain, Brazil, Saudi Arabia ban travel to Africa
Pakistan lifts travel restrictions from 11 countries, including India
Biden administration proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September
Different rules across nations hurting business travel - Today's Special
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
-
US President Joe Biden has ended the COVID-19 related travel restriction imposed last month on the eight southern African nations due to the spread of coronavirus variant Omicron.
"In light of these changed circumstances, and based on the recommendation of the CDC, I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to revoke Proclamation 10315. The travel restrictions imposed by that proclamation are no longer necessary to protect the public health," said Biden in his presidential proclamation on Tuesday. This proclamation is effective at 12:01 am eastern standard time on December 31.
Having learned more about the Omicron variant in the past several weeks, the CDC now recommends lifting the travel restrictions, read the proclamation.
"Importantly, scientific experts have determined that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are protected against severe disease and hospitalization from the Omicron variant. Moreover, the Omicron variant has now spread to more than 100 countries, and it is prevalent in the United States," proclamation added.
In particular, the CDC has shortened the timeline for required pre-departure COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers from no more than 3 days prior to travel to no more than 1 day, said Biden.
As a result, international air travellers to the United States from all countries, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, must take a COVID-19 test within 1 day of departure and show a negative test result before they board a flight to the United States, said the Proclamation. That requirement has strengthened the already stringent international travel protocols that my Administration has imposed, including requirements for noncitizens to be fully vaccinated, subject to limited exceptions, and for travellers to wear face masks on commercial conveyances and at United States transportation hubs, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU