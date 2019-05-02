Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married in Vegas!

Surprise surprise! Hours after turning heads with their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner headed straight to a Las Vegas wedding chapel to get hitched.
American DJ Diplo was the first one to break the news on social media. He posted a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony.
The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other Jonas brothers.
Country stars Dan + Shay serenaded the ceremony with an acoustic version of their song "Speechless."
According to a report by E Online, the newly wedded couple swapped ring pops instead of wedding bands.
Earlier in the same evening, Joe reunited with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas for a stunning performance at Billboard Music Awards, while Sophie, along with sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas cheered for the bothers.
After dating for a while, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and announced their engagement in October 2017.
Sophie confirmed the news with an Instagram post, flaunting her engagement ring. "I said yes," she wrote as the caption.
