Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married in Vegas!

Surprise surprise! Hours after turning heads with their stunning appearance at on Wednesday, and headed straight to a wedding chapel to get

American DJ Diplo was the first one to break the news on He posted a series of stories from the private ceremony.

The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other brothers.

Country stars Dan + Shay serenaded the ceremony with an acoustic version of their song "Speechless."

According to a report by E Online, the newly wedded couple swapped ring pops instead of wedding bands.

Earlier in the same evening, Joe reunited with brothers Nick and for a stunning performance at Billboard Music Awards, while Sophie, along with and cheered for the bothers.

After dating for a while, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and announced their engagement in October 2017.

Sophie confirmed the news with an post, flaunting her engagement ring. "I said yes," she wrote as the caption.

