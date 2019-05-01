Jonas Brother's announce 'Happiness Begins' tour dates

The Jonas Brothers have finally revealed the dates for their 40-city tour and Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will be joining in as special guests. The sibling trio is dropping their upcoming album 'Happiness Begins' on June 7.
According to Variety, the tour will kick start on August 4 in Miami, Florida and is scheduled to continue till October 20 in Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl amphitheater. Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas will be stopping by in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and more places during their tour.
In a group statement, the trio said, "We're so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again! To kick things off we've partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned!"
Nick Jonas also shared the news and the tour dates on his Instagram account and captioned, "WE'RE GOING ON TOUR! I am so excited for this North American run. We are already hard at work putting together the show, and making sure it's a night to remember. What show are you coming to?"
The tour is a major event lined up for the trio as they have joined in for a tour almost after a decade. The tour is being produced by Live Nation while American Airlines and Mastercard will be presenting the tour.
The general public will witness the sale commencement on May 10 at LiveNation.com.
The Jonas Brothers will appear as the musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' on May 11.
'Sucker' was released in February and marked their first new track after a hiatus of nearly six years. Along with the single, Nick, Joe and Kevin also premiered the music video of the comeback track that featured their lovely leading ladies: Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra.
'Cool' was released earlier in April.
Apart from songs, fans will also get to see a documentary which will release on Amazon Prime Video and will give the viewers "an intimate look" into the lives of Kevin, Nick, and Joe reported Variety.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU