Charlie's Angels reunite at Lucy Liu's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The cast of the 2000 hit 'Charlie's Angels' reunited on Wednesday (local time) at the Hollywood for

Liu was bestowed the honour in the presence of whom she called her 'dear angels' and

Barrymore posted a congratulatory message for Liu, along with a picture of the trio. " 20 years of this tripod!!!!!!! We love each other and support each other. Always will. Congratulations to our girl and her star on the walk of fame" she wrote alongside the photograph.

The trio, looking resplendent as ever, was also joined by Demi Moore, who plays a crucial role in the sequel 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' which came out in 2003.

Liu, who later addressed the gathering, seemed elated to spot her co-stars in the crowd. "My dear Angels," the 50-year-old gushed. "It's a 20-year reunion. Twenty years ago, we were an elite crime fighting team and now look at us!" Liu was quoted by E! Online, as saying.

is a crime-thriller based on the lives of three private investigators - (played by Diaz), (played by Barrymore) and (played by Liu). The trio, referred to as the "Angels", work for an unseen millionaire named (voiced by John Forsythe).

uses a in his offices to communicate with the Angels, and his (Bill Murray) works with them directly when needed.

The 'Angels' reprised their roles in the 2003 sequel to the film, which also saw in a pivotal role.

Charlie's Angels, which was made with a budget of USD 93 million, grossed USD 264.1 million worldwide, making it the 12th highest-grossing film of 2000.

The film is all set to return to the big screen with a new cast that includes Kristen Stewart, and

The reboot, which is being helmed by Elizabeth Banks, will hit the big screens in November this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)