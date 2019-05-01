Shailene Woodley to star in upcoming thriller 'Misanthrope'

is all set to be a part of an upcoming serial thriller 'Misanthrope'.

As learned by Variety, the film will be presented to the buyers at this year.

Damian Szifron, who directed nominated 'Wild Tales' has written the screenplay of the film along with

'Misanthrope' will revolve around a talented yet troubled cop recruited by the FBI to hunt for a murderer. The shooting of the film is scheduled to be done in this year. The makers are yet to finalise the additional cast for the film.

'The Fault in Our Stars' said, "Screenplays like 'Misanthrope,' that is this well executed both in theme and tone, are rare to come by with a like Damian behind the wheel.

She added, "I have complete trust we will create something that will have a profound impact on cinema and will resonate with audiences, especially given the times we are living in right now. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this team."

Meanwhile, eulogizing Woodley, the Szifron said, "I'm privileged to be working with an as talented and inspiring as Shailene Woodley, this incredible producing team, and the support of FilmNation." FilmNation will be handling the worldwide sales of the film.

"'Misanthrope' will deliver the kind of cinematic experience that made me a filmmaker and I can't wait to share it with audiences all over the world," the added.

recently wrapped up 'No No No, Yes' which is helmed by director

