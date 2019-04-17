Emraan Hashmi to star in Malayalam film 'Erza' remake

-
ALSO READ
'Cheat India' poster: Emraan Hashmi ready to unfold discrepancies in education system
Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' gets new release date
Cheat India: Emraan is all set to take on the Indian education system
Solo films are easy to make because there are no flying egos: Emraan Hashmi
Shooting for Mohit Suri's next 'Malang' begins
-
Emraan Hashmi is all geared up to give goosebumps with the remake of the Malayalam supernatural thriller 'Erza'.
The film will be helmed by Jay Krishnan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Abhishek Pathak.
Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the same. He wrote:
"IT'S OFFICIAL... Emraan Hashmi to star in #Hindi remake of Malayalam supernatural thriller Ezra... Directed by Jay Krishnan [he directed the original]... Will be shot in Mumbai and Mauritius... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Abhishek Pathak."
Hashmi will be working with Jay Krishnan in Mumbai and Mauritius, where the shooting is scheduled for.
Erza had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priya Anand in the lead. The film was around an antique box that Priya bought from a dealer. Later, Priya and Ranjan started experiencing paranormal activities. 'Erza' hit the screens on February 10, 2017.
Emraan was last seen in drama 'Cheat India' along with Telugu actress, Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film was based on the malpractices in the country's education system.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU