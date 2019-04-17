Vicky Kaushal's next to be action-based superhero film

Vicky Kaushal's next untitled film with Aditya Dhar, and "will be an action-based superhero film, set in modern times," announced Adarsh on Wednesday.

"Xclusiv info on #Uri team's [ Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar, Ronnie Screwvala] next film... Will be an action-based superhero film, set in modern times," Adarsh tweeted.

In another tweet, Adarsh added, "Parts will be shot in Major portions will be filmed abroad. VFX will be done by the biggest studios internationally. Can turn out to be one of the biggest films ever made here."

On Tuesday, Adarsh announced that Kaushal, Dhar, and Screwvala, are coming together yet again for a period drama after their blockbuster, ' '

"BIGGG NEWS. Uri team reunites for a period war film. Vicky Kaushal, and The film [not titled yet] will be shot all over Mid-2020 release," he had said.

The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in mid-2020.

Meanwhile, 'Masaan' actor would be seen in Shoojit Sircar's next 'Udham Singh' and Karan Johar's 'Takht' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)