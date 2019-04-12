Sequel to 'Leaving Neverland' might be in works

"Leaving Neverland" says a sequel would reveal more about late pop icon Michael Jackson's abuse.

"Leaving Neverland", a four-hour long, two-part documentary is built around the testimony of and James Safechuck, who have alleged that they were abused as children by Jackson.

Reed has confirmed via that the documentary is now second only to HBO's Scientology expose as the most viewed of the past decade, reports mirror.co.uk.

The filmmaker is now hoping to persuade more alleged victims of Jackson to come forward, with plans that the documentary will focus on and Gavin Arvizo, whose allegations sparked Jackson's trial in 2005.

received a $23 million payout from Jackson in 1994.

After filming testimonies from and Wayne Robson, Reed is hoping that a second documentary is on the cards, with the stories of and Arvizo's experiences at the centre of it.

In a previous interview, Reed said: "What's interesting is to look at the Chandler civil case and criminal trial. Those are two films I'd like to make. But Gavin and would have to come forward."

Jackson's estate has vehemently denied the claims of Chandler and Arvizo.

