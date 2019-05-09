Jonas Brothers documentary 'Chasing Happiness' to premiere on this date

The has officially begun for the Brothers documentary! The popular pop band, which recently reunited, has been treating fans ever since their comeback, with new music and performances. And if that was not enough, the viewers will soon get to see a documentary about the band and their

'Chasing Happiness', the documentary about the JoBros will premiere on June 4 on Prime Video worldwide, reported Variety.

The streaming service also shared the news on their account along with a poster featuring the Brothers -- Kevin, Joe, and Nick.

" brothers splitting up affected me more than my breakup did and I deserve to know what happened. Chasing Happiness, 4th June," the caption read.

The documentary will give fans "an intimate look" into the lives of Kevin, Nick, and Joe.

It will also showcase never-before-seen footage of the trio, starting with their early days growing up in in a family struggling to make ends meet. The film will follow them to their heights of stardom and the events surrounding their 2013 split.

' also shows the of the brothers rebuilding their relationships as siblings and as bandmates.

The trio announced their reunion earlier this year. The popular pop band made their comeback with 'Sucker' which released in February. Along with the single, the band also premiered the music video of the track that featured the brother trio with their lovely leading ladies: Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, and

The band also released another song titled 'Cool' in April, this year.

Last month, the group announced their first album since their return titled 'Happiness Begins', which is set to release June 7, this year.

In addition to the comeback album, another big gig is planned by JoBros for this year, the biggest for this year, probably, a 2019 tour! They recently announced the details for their 40-city 'Happiness Begins' tour this summer and fall with special guests and

The fans don't just have the new album and tour to look forward to this year. In addition to the much-awaited studio album, the Jonas Brothers are also gearing up for major musical performances.

They will are slated to be the musical guests on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend (May 11).

"Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can't wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers," Jennifer Salke, of Studios, said in a statement when the project was first announced.

The film is directed by and it is produced by Reece Pearson, and

The Jonas Brothers are considered to be one of the best teenager bands of all time. However, the trio split up in the year 2013 and started concentrating on their solo musical careers. The Jonas Brothers reunited after a hiatus of nearly six years. The JoBros first entered the musical scene, capturing a million hearts with their songs back in 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)