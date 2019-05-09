Ayushmann Khurrana roped in for 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' sequel

is all set to star in the sequel of 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'

The 34-year-old, who has garnered praise time and again for the versatility of his roles in 'Vicky Donor', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', and 'Andhadhun', to name a few, is once again teaming up with L Rai for 'Shubh Saavdhan', a film based on homosexuality.

"IT'S .. and L Rai reunite... After comes the second installment in the franchise: Shubh Saavdhan... Will be .. The new film will focus on homosexuality... Early 2020 release" Indian tweeted on Thursday.

'Shubh Mangal had received an overwhelming response from the audiences and critics alike for the way it dealt with a subject like erectile dysfunction. The film, helmed by R.S. Prasanna, released on September 1, 2017, and also starred

Ayushmann is known for choosing offbeat that are rich in content. The talented has managed to make his mark in Bollywood with his diverse choice of cinema, from portraying a sperm donor to a blind man.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is scheduled to release early next year.

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in 'Bala' alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, 'Dream Girl' opposite Nushrat Bharucha and 'Article 15', where he will be essaying the role of a cop for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)