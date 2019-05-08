Chadwick Boseman to Play first African samurai warrior in his next

'Black Panther' star is all set to play Yasuke, the first African samurai in Japanese history, for his upcoming project.

"The legend of is one of history's best-kept secrets, the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai. That's not just an action movie, that's a cultural event, an exchange, and I am excited to be part of it," deadline quoted Boseman as saying.

Scripted by "Narcos" co-creator Doug Miro, the plot revolves around Yasuke, who landed in in 1579 after originally being taken from his village near the to served He served under the Japanese warlord

In 1582, he was captured in a battle. If the legends are to be believed, is the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai.

Boseman's past credits include highly appreciated like 'Black Panther', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Marshall' and 'Message from the King'. He will next feature in '21 Bridges'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)