Chadwick Boseman to Play first African samurai warrior in his next

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman is all set to play Yasuke, the first African samurai in Japanese history, for his upcoming project.
"The legend of Yasuke is one of history's best-kept secrets, the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai. That's not just an action movie, that's a cultural event, an exchange, and I am excited to be part of it," deadline quoted Boseman as saying.
Scripted by "Narcos" co-creator Doug Miro, the plot revolves around Yasuke, who landed in Japan in 1579 after originally being taken from his village near the Nile River to India. served He served under the Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga.
In 1582, he was captured in a battle. If the legends are to be believed, Yasuke is the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai.
Boseman's past credits include highly appreciated films like 'Black Panther', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Marshall' and 'Message from the King'. He will next feature in '21 Bridges'.
