Royal baby's name revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Putting all the speculations about the baby's name to rest, the royal couple, who embraced parenthood on Monday, shared the name on their official Instagram account.
The announcement came with a black and white photo in which their son can be seen meeting his paternal great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and maternal grandmother Doria Ragland, on Wednesday.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the caption read.
Earlier today, the royal couple offered the world the first glimpse of their newborn son, Baby Sussex.
With a bright smile on his face, Prince Harry held little Archie, who was wrapped in a white blanket, close to his chest.
The two introduced their newborn to the world inside St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, where they celebrated their wedding reception just a year ago.
"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," said Meghan.
When asked who the baby resembles the most, Papa Sussex quipped that they would have to monitor him over the next month because his looks are changing every single day.
Meghan Markle gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, on May 6, 2019, in the early hours of the day.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU