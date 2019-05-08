Royal baby's name revealed

and Markel, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have named their son

Putting all the speculations about the baby's name to rest, the royal couple, who embraced parenthood on Monday, shared the name on their official account.

The announcement came with a black and white photo in which their son can be seen meeting his paternal great-grandmother Elizabeth II, and maternal grandmother Doria Ragland, on Wednesday.

"The Duke and are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Mountbatten-Windsor," the caption read.

Earlier today, the offered the world the first glimpse of their newborn son, Baby

With a bright smile on his face, held little Archie, who was wrapped in a white blanket, close to his chest.

The two introduced their newborn to the world inside at Windsor Castle, where they celebrated their wedding reception just a year ago.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," said

When asked who the baby resembles the most, Papa quipped that they would have to monitor him over the next month because his looks are changing every single day.

Markle gave birth to her and Harry's first child, on May 6, 2019, in the early hours of the day.

