Josh Hazlewood wants to focus on Ashes after missing out from WC squad

After missing out from Australia's 15-man ICC Men's squad, fast bowler expressed his intent to make use of the time to prepare himself for

The 28-year-old, who was part of the World Cup winning team in 2015, was overlooked twice. First, when the squads were announced on April 15 and second, when selectors called up to replace injured last week.

Hazlewood has not played a One-Day International match as he is nursing his back injury since November last year. The selectors want the fast bowler to be fully fit and focus on the Ashes, starting August 1.

"Having not played at the highest level for some time, we feel this will provide him with the best preparation to get some quality cricket under his belt. Our focus is to have Josh back bowling at his best for the commencement of a big Ashes tour," ICC quoted Australia chief selector Trevor Hohns, as saying.

Hazlewood is part of a 14-man squad for the Australia A tour of England, starting June 20, against county teams. He has also been named in Australia A squad to play three four-day tour matches in the build-up to the Ashes tour of England.