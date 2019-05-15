There is no one closer to Hardik's talent in Indian team: Virender Sehwag

All-rounder Hardik has talent unmatched by any other player in the Indian cricket team, says big-hitting former opener

According to Sehwag, Hardik is one that has become irreplaceable in recent times.

Hardik has played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' record fourth title triumph in the recently, coming into the lucrative T20 league after enduring a tumultuous phase following his outrage-evoking remarks on women on a chat show.

Having served the ensuing ban, the star all-rounder pummelled 402 runs in 15 innings in the at a staggering strike rate of 191.42, and a highest score of 91.

"There is no one even closer to Hardik Pandya's talent with both bat and ball. If there was someone even closer to him, the three-dimensional players picked by BCCI, were even closer to him, would not have made it back into the team," Sehwag told 'Cricketnext' website.

Hardik is part of the 15-man Indian squad for the upcoming and is expected to leave his mark on the showpiece with his exploits.

Along with India team-mate K L Rahul, Hardik was flown back from Australia after the duo made some controversial remarks on the chat show, 'Koffee with Karan' earlier this year.