on Friday said that journalists were prevented from entering the press conference of and here.

"I was told that doors have been locked to prevent journalists who want to enter. I asked Randeep ji to send some from our side. He said he cannot as doors are locked," said Gandhi.

Referring to Modi's reluctance to address the press, Gandhi said: "Congratulations Modi Ji. Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions."

Held days before the conclusion of elections on May 19, Gandhi termed the PM's press conference "unprecedented" and said: "Very good, very impressive. PM's first press conference happens 4-5 days before election results."

Asking PM Modi to answer the press about the Rafale deal, Gandhi said: "Since he is live at the press conference, let me ask him why he did not debate with me on the Rafale."

"I challenged you to talk about I want to ask you why you gave Rs 30,000 crore of the Answer the press."

In the press conference, Modi said: "I am a disciplined soldier. In our party, the is everything." He said this while directing questions put to him to Shah a inquired if she could ask the something.

As Shah kept replying to questions, another sought to put a supplementary to Prime Minister Modi. Shah shot back to the saying the question has been answered and the Prime Minister need not answer queries on everything.

The elections to 59 parliamentary constituencies will be held on May 19 in the seventh and last round of polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

