Amit Shah launches exercise to seek suggestions for BJP poll manifesto

The visionary policies of has helped establish the foundation for long term development in the country, where previous regimes in the past 30 years have not taken any concrete steps to resolve problems, said.

"Before 2014, for over 30 years, there were coalition governments. During this time, about 10 crore families used to wonder if the government can deliver whether the multi-party system had failed? Amid such doubts, the 2014 polls were held and people voted for the BJP and government led by Modi ji with the majority was formed," Shah said.

The was speaking at 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat' a month-long campaign that he jointly launched with here on Sunday seeking views and suggestions from at least 10 crore families to help BJP draft its 'sankalp patra' (manifesto) for the upcoming in the country.

Commending the Modi -led government, Shah said, "After 2014, government at the Centre has managed to improve the country's condition. His visionary policies have laid the foundation for long term development in the country," Shah said.

The also hit out at previous governments and Opposition parties.

"Only rhetoric and fake promises were made to win the elections due to which economic parameters fell flat," Shah said.

Shah asserted that after his political party came to power, it strengthened the internal democracy of the country. "The party which has a strong internal democratic structure can only be successful in making the country developed," Shah said.

The said, "In 2019, the BJP and its allies will again urge people for their support. We will reach out to 10 crore families asking them how they want to be. They will be able to reach us via Whatsapp, website and e-mail soon."

also tweeted seeking suggestions and feedback from people in the unique effort by the BJP," What you all share will form the blueprint of our 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2019 elections.

