BJP would face backlash for fielding Pragya Singh Thakur in election: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav on Friday attacked for giving Sadhvi a ticket from in the ongoing elections.

" will never forgive BJP for giving Sadhi Pragya Thakur a ticket," he said in a tweet responding to Narendra Modi's comment on Friday that "I will never be able to forgive Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur".

Thakur on Thursday stoked a huge controversy and left the BJP red-faced with her comment that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin was a 'true patriot', a statement her party condemned and asked her to apologise for it immediately.

The Opposition parties had attacked her saying what she said reflected the mindset of the people nurtured in RSS ideology.

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, is not new to courting controversies. After being fielded by the BJP in Bhopal, she had said Hemant Karkare, who was killed during the 2008 terror attacks, died because she had cursed him. The statement had attracted all-round criticism including from the BJP which disowned it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)