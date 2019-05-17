Duo accused for Guwahati blast sent to 10 days police custody

Pranamoy and a Jahnabi Saikia have been remanded to 10 days police custody, in connection with the grenade blast here on Wednesday in which 12 people, including two SSB personnel, were injured.

Both the accused were produced by the police in the court of (CJM) here on Friday.

The police arrested both of them on Thursday and recovered explosive materials in huge quantity from their possession in connection with the grenade blast outside a mall on in the city.

also on Thursday spoke to Chief Minister regarding the blast.

In the grenade blast took place at 8 pm on Wednesday, 12 people were injured when two unknown bike-borne suspects lobbed a grenade on the troops and fled from the spot.

"Now they will be produced in the court on 27 May. The police asked for their 14-day custody. However, the court granted the remand of only 10 days," said Bhaskar Dev Kumar, the

