JP Nadda meets writer Chandrashekhar Kambar at his residence

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Working President J P Nadda met Jnanpith awardee writer Chandrashekhar Kambar at his residence here today.

Nadda went along with General Secretary Muralidhar Rao and State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and explained Kambar about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tejaswi Surya MP, Ravi Subrahmanya MLA, Mahesh Tenginkai State BJP General secretaries, N Ravikumar were also present.

"After meeting Rahul Dravid and Kambar, Nadda will participate in a programme organised in the memory of former Union Minister Ananth Kumar on his birth anniversary," Anil Baluni, BJP's media convenor, said in a statement.

Chandrashekhar Kambar is a poet, playwright, folklorist, film director in Kannada. Along with Jnanpith Award, he has also been conferred with many other prestigious awards like Sahitya Akademi and the Padma Shri.

