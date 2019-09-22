WB: Buddhist organisation holds peace rally to promote message of global peace, national integrity

Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): With an aim to spread the message of global peace and integrity, All India Buddhist Forum organised a conference with Buddhist religious leaders from across the country here on Sunday.

The forum also called out for a public gathering following a peace rally.

Buddhist monks like Bhantes, Lama, Rinpoches, Acharya, Khempo and several delegates from Delhi, Bhopal, Bodhgaya and Assam were among the participants in the conference and the rally.

While speaking to ANI, All India Buddhist Forum, General Secretary, Akash Lama said, "This region has been a witness to an increase in cases of mob lynching and religious intolerance which has taken away a lot of innocent lives. Therefore, we want to spread the message of global peace and integrity through our programmes."

"In addition to that, there should also be an adequate representation of the Buddhist community in the West Bengal Minority Commission from North Bengal", he added further.

Voicing the same opinion, a Buddhist monk, Khemphu Chiring Tamang said, "We aim at spreading the message of peace throughout the country so that people can avoid social violence."

It is noted that around 90 per cent of the Buddhist population in the state hails from North Bengal, especially from the hills.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)